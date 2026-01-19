River City Roundup

As we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. today, read on for events that support and empower the community. Also this week, join a gastronomic revival, attend a plant-based party, experience a colossal concert at the VMFA and grab a courtside seat for “King James.” Enjoy!

Calling all chefs, restaurant pros and serious food lovers: Here’s your next networking night. The Richmond Bailliage of the Chaine des Rotisseurs is hosting a casual member interest meetup at Monroe Ward wine bar Chez Nous on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Founded in 1950 in Paris, the Chaine is the world’s oldest and largest gastronomic society. The Richmond chapter — originally launched by the late chef Paul Elbling of La Petite France (inspiration behind Richmond magazine’s dining awards, The Elbys) — is getting a revival, thanks to local restaurateur Jake Crocker of bygone concepts Lady N’awlins, F.W. Sullivan’s, and Uptown Market & Deli.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

For nearly a decade, the annual Vegan 72x2 restaurant experience has placed plant-based menu items on the main stage. During the six-day event, organized by Richmond’s chapter of Vegan Action, a diverse array of Richmond’s restaurants create or reinvent meals aimed at showcasing how delicious vegan living can be. If you already avoid meat year-round like I do, this is your chance to splash out at some of the city’s best eateries. The takeover runs Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 25, with donations from the event benefiting Richmond nonprofit Matchbox Mutual Aid.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

On Friday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m., Ellen Fullman and her 70-foot Long String Instrument, accompanied by the JACK Quartet, bring a musical conclusion to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ exhibition “Robert Rauschenberg: Cardbirds.” The performance is part of the museum’s ongoing “REWIND<<Fast/Forward” series and is free with limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Here’s the thing: Where else are you likely to experience something like this?

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Can sports really help us overcome our differences? The power of fandom, especially among emotionally immature males, takes center stage in “King James,” a comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph. The play, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, explores the powerful bond between grown men and their sports heroes, which in this case would be the otherworldly basketball pro LeBron James, who in 2016 brought Cleveland its first championship in 52 years. The two fans are both from Cleveland, and their bond evolves over time, measured in James’ nomadic career and various accomplishments. Presented by Richmond Shakespeare, “King James” runs through Feb. 1 at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym. Tickets are $22 to $47.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Celebrate MLK

