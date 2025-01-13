River City Roundup

Though next Monday, Jan. 20, marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this week there are many local experiences recognizing the civil rights leader’s legacy. Check out the Richmond Symphony’s “Celebrate MLK” concert and a full week of celebrations at VCU. Also in the days ahead are a “Sweet 216” bash at The Poe Museum and a community conversation on RVA’s cost of living at The Valentine. Enjoy!

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to find ways to be more involved with my community, and becoming better informed about local issues is an excellent start. Engage in conversation with fellow Richmonders about the cost of living here during the first installment of this year’s Controversy/History series, “Too Damn High! The Price of Foregoing the Traditional 9-5” at The Valentine, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 p.m. With statistics and history as a backdrop, the discussion will encourage a focus on solutions. Registration is suggested for the free event.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Virginia Commonwealth University is hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week 2025, with multiple events honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader. “The Dream … We Almost Never Heard,” a presentation by author and humanitarian Arthur T. Broady, kicks off the week of experiences on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the VCU Mary and Frances Youth Center, with a virtual option as well. On Friday, Jan. 17, the center presents the Fatherhood Mix & Mingle: “Engage, Educate, Empower” event, featuring breakout discussions, workshops and collaborative planning. On Monday, Jan. 20, the MLK Day of Service offers a children’s craft activity, a community walk and vigil. The observances culminate with the MLK Keynote Celebration at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Thursday, Jan. 23.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Poe Museum presents the “Sweet 216th Birthday Bash” event, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, celebrating the nativity anniversary of our dear, departed Eddie Poe. The author spent half his 40 years here in Richmond, though, like an indie musician traveling from gig to gig, he considered the River City his home. The festivities, including refreshments and drinks at the cash bar, occur in the Enchanted Garden and feature performances by Deau Eyes, the Charles Owens Trio and be-fezzed zombie surf rockers The Embalmers. Tickets are $20 and available via presale only.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Though Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year falls on the same Monday as Inauguration Day, this weekend provides an early opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, with music. The “Celebrate MLK” chamber concert, featuring the Richmond Symphony and set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Carpenter Theatre, honors King through a series of works by contemporary Black composers. Hear selections such as Damien Geter’s “I Said What I Said” and James Lee III’s “Quintet for Clarinet & String Quartet.” Tickets are $30; free for ages 18 and under.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

