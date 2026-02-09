River City Roundup

This week, RVA is feeling the love with Valentine’s Day events and Black History Month happenings: Meet bestselling local author Sadeqa Johnson, toast a legendary Black bartender, pucker up with your pooch at Richmond SPCA and gather the gals for an artisan market at Hardywood. Enjoy!

Richmond novelist Sadeqa Johnson’s latest, “Keeper of Lost Children,” launches locally through a Fountain Bookstore event hosted tonight, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Johnson will give a reading and discuss her new work of historical fiction with 8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin. The author didn’t set out to tell the story of Mabel Grammer, but learning about the adoption advocate and civil rights activist inspired her to pen the narratives within the novel. Admission is $35 and includes a signed copy of the book.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Did you know the Hail-Storm Mint Julep, that crushed-ice, mint-forward classic, was created right here in Virginia by John Dabney? Dabney wasn’t just a gifted bartender, he had a knack for crafting both drinks and food, leaving an imprint on American hospitality. On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the Virginia Distillers Association, Virago Spirits, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will continue their Defiant Spirits series with an evening dedicated to Dabney’s life and legacy. Expect thoughtful conversation, snacks from chef and restaurateur Mike Lindsey — sweet potato cornbread, fried chicken, collards and crabcakes — and, of course, freely flowing juleps and other Dabney-inspired cocktails. This is a super cool way to celebrate Black History Month with a dash of history and hooch. Tickets are $75.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Bring your fur baby and pose for the “petographer” at Richmond SPCA’s eighth annual Dog Kissing Booth on Thursday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit by puckering up and posing with your cat, dog or a furry friend from the SPCA. Local vendors and activities will also be featured, as well as opportunities to pose for photos and snag autographs from the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team. A $10 donation is suggested for a printed and digital pet photo, $15 for a shot with the VCU team.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

Grab your gal pals and celebrate women-owned businesses at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Galentine’s Day Artisan Market from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15. This shopping event, featuring handcrafted jewelry, decor, art and more, is the perfect excuse to gather the girls and escape for a few hours. Be sure to lace up your walking shoes to experience it all. Admission to this indoor event is free.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

