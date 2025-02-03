River City Roundup

This weekend, the RVA Sports Awards recognize athletic achievement and those who are empowering their communities through physical activity. Also in the days ahead, take to the field for a fresh take on tattoos, root for local films and grab some lovely local goods. Enjoy!

If you, like me, are wary of caring for a fussy succulent but have no such qualms about etching said flora permanently onto your skin, join fellow enthusiasts for Garden Ink at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. Celebrate botanical tattoos; engage in discussions about the craft with local artists; and peruse offerings including original artwork, ceramics and other items. Plus, get inspiration for your next piece (on skin or on paper) by checking out the staff tattoo showcase. Tickets are $20 online and $22 for walk-ups.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The Richmond Film Network presents Indie Fest from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Park entertainment venue. Local, regional and international filmmakers will present screenings, with offerings ranging from the racial and social justice documentaries of Emmy-award winning Loki Mulholland to comedy, drama and peculiar shorts — including “Blowhard” by Rachel Grant and Joey Tran, a spin on Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” that involves a leaf blower. The 7 p.m. main feature, the thriller “Remote,” is followed by a talkback with cast member (and Virginian) Elliott Bales. Single-event tickets are $15 ($18 day of show), and all-day passes are $50 ($60 day of show).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

From recreational to professional sports, Richmonders have a wealth of athletic experiences at their fingertips. That’s why for the fourth year, Richmond Region Tourism is presenting the RVA Sports Awards, recognizing athletic achievement and individuals who are empowering their communities through physical activity. Hosted at the Altria Theater on Feb. 8, the event is headlined by Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a world record holder and four-time Olympian who has earned six Olympic track and field medals. Tickets for the awards show are $75; VIP tickets are $125 and include access to the preshow reception.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Come as you are to a love-themed edition of TransJam Events’ Big Gay Market, happening Feb. 9 at Diversity Richmond. Chances are you’ve spotted the rainbow-adorned building from the highway on a bustling market day and wondered, “What’s going on over there?” The upcoming event brings together 50 LGBTQ+ makers and artists with items for all your Valentine’s Day shopping needs. Bonus: fried chicken and vegan snacks from 1115 Mobile Kitchen; beverages from women-owned Eddie Rose Coffee and spirit-free drink purveyors AF Bev Co.; and savory and sweet treats with an Asian twist from With Love, Cat & Theia.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

