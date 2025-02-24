River City Roundup

See animals in their natural surroundings this week during a World Wildlife Day celebration at Maymont, or feather your own nest with tips, inspiration and resources from the annual Richmond Home + Garden Show. Also on tap in the days ahead, a celebration of all things vino, a discussion of Edgar Allan Poe and an epic matchup of local hoops rivals. Enjoy!

Coming off a historic 90-49 win by the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team against their University of Richmond rivals, the squads are set for a rematch at UR’s Robins Center during the Capital City Classic game on Feb. 25. The VCU Rams and Richmond Spiders will engage in a high-stakes showdown that promises intense action, with citywide pride on the line. No matter which team you root for, this will be one for the ages, but as a VCU student, I’ll be cheering “Go Rams!” Tickets are $45 to $60.

How much Poe do you know? Learn even more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Wilton House Museum, when Maeve Jones, executive director of Richmond’s Poe Museum, discusses how Edgar Allan Poe’s experiences here influenced his writing and outlook during “Made in Richmond: How the River City Shaped Edgar Allan Poe into the ‘Master of the Macabre.’” The poet collectively spent about half his 40 years in and around the city, but like an indie musician, he traveled to paying gigs. The event is also a fine opportunity to visit the 18th-century Wilton House, and there’s a reception at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for in-person attendance and $5 for a virtual recording.

This weekend, Feb. 28-March 2, Richmond Raceway Complex hosts an event packed with inspiration and expert advice: the 2025 Richmond Home + Garden Show. Meet Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, stars of HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” on Friday and Saturday. The twin sisters — designers and real estate agents known for transforming hard-to-sell houses into desirable properties — will share their expertise on preparing homes for sale, staging and more. During the expo, gain house and landscape design tips as you browse the feature garden and exhibit halls showcasing the latest trends. Tickets are $9 ($7 online).

Become the most knowledgeable beverage connoisseur in your social circle by attending a tasting, dinner or master class at the 16th Virginia Wine Expo. The annual event features 345 wines and 140 spirits originating from nine countries and states, and attendees can taste and take home their favorites. From a seminar on sake to signature dinner and drink pairings crafted by local chefs, there’s something for almost everyone (as long as they’re over 21). The expo runs from Feb. 28-March 9. Individual event tickets start at $65, and ticket packages start at $175.

In celebration of World Wildlife Day on March 1, Maymont is bringing visitors closer to the animals. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., hear from both critters and humans from The Wildlife Center of Virginia and other organizations, enjoy presentations, film screenings, and crafts, and snag a sneak preview of the renovations underway on Maymont’s Virginia Wildlife Trail. Most of the activities will be hosted between The Robins Nature Center and Maymont Farm. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

