River City Roundup

Celebrate the earth and its inhabitants this week with RVA Environmental Film Festival screenings across the city and a World Wildlife Day event at Maymont. Also in the days ahead: a swap meet for vintage video games, a journalistic extravaganza and a stage performance of “A Wrinkle in Time.” Enjoy!

A unique and unpredictable evening is guaranteed at The National during the “All Gas No Brakes x Channel 5 ‘Carnival’” on Friday, Feb. 27. Independent journalist Andrew Callaghan and his team are known for their bold reporting on unique subcultures, most notably in his 2022 HBO documentary “This Place Rules” and through the Channel 5 YouTube channel. They’re taking their very big metaphorical tent on the road with a talent show, rap battles, comedy, music and a forbidden video screening. And who knows? You might just learn something new. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $40.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Spend an evening off the clock at SPARC’s production of “A Wrinkle in Time,” Feb. 27-March 1. A Richmond-based nonprofit, SPARC educates children ages 4 to 18 in the performing arts; theatergoers can support these youths while enjoying a timeless show. The plot follows Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, as they search for their scientist father while traveling through space and time. All ages are invited to take part in this adventure and join the fight against cosmic entities. Tickets are $22.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

The RVA Environmental Film Festival is back, continuing through March 7 at eight locations including the Richmond Public Library, the University of Richmond and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The series first began in 2008 within the James River Film Society, billed as “The Biggest Picture.” In 2011, a partnership formed with The Sierra Club’s Falls of the James Group. Threats to the natural environment are no less acute today, and in some cases are worse, than when the annual showcase began. These more than 20 films range from an examination of the effects of pollution and environmental neglect to stories about individuals working to make at least their part of the world a better place. See the event website for the full lineup of free screenings.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Join Maymont on Saturday, Feb. 28, for an afternoon of activities celebrating World Wildlife Day. The Robins Nature Center welcomes guests young and old to enjoy crafts, games, talks with animal keepers and local wildlife feedings. The festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include a screening of “Teach Me to Be Wild” at 2:30 p.m., part of the RVA Environmental Film Festival. The events are included with admission to the nature center ($10; $8 for ages 16 and under).

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

It’s no secret that I’m a fan of video games, particularly vintage titles, so RVA Retro Gaming’s RetroSwap on Feb. 28 is a great place for me to get my fill of Nintendo classics as well as PlayStation and Xbox hits of yore. Multiple vendors will display their wares on tables inside and outside The Answer Brewpub, offering everything from controllers and consoles to games and merch. Plus, attendees can bring their own retro wares to sell or trade. A free-play arcade is an opportunity to relive the days of gathering in front of the TV with your friends, playing systems from Sega, Nintendo, Atari and Coleco (or just experience what gaming was like in those days). Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.