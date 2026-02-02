River City Roundup

While Punxsutawney Phil pops up this Groundhog Day to predict our future forecast, here in RVA, Common House Richmond is celebrating with a comedy classic. Also this week, catch a spy story from Virginia Opera and get ready for Valentine’s Day with an artisan market and a “Love”-ly play at a special location. Enjoy!

Relive your first viewing of (or discover for the first time) the 1993 film “Groundhog Day” at Common House Richmond tonight, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. This cinema classic is only fitting as we celebrate its namesake holiday. The movie night will be held in the social club’s screening room, featuring green velvet armchairs and Bill Murray’s onscreen portrayal of antihero weatherman Phil Connors. Tickets for nonmembers are $5.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

“Intelligence,” a contemporary opera based in Civil War Richmond, comes to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre, presented by the Virginia Opera and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8. Prior to experiencing this new music, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Library of Virginia offers a lecture and performance, “Decoding ‘Intelligence’: The Real-Life Spy Network Behind the Opera.” The piece follows the stories of Elizabeth Van Lew and the enslaved Mary Jane Bowser as they undertake espionage to subvert Confederate plans. The LVA event is free but requires registration. Tickets for the opera start at $29.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As Valentine’s Day approaches, consider looking for romance at Plan 9, where Cadence theater company will stage “Love and Vinyl.” Opening Feb. 6, this play about three record-collecting friends who reflect on human connection in a digital age is staged inside an actual record store. It may just inspire you to seek a love connection of your own, or maybe just to snag some romantic albums. The production continues through Feb. 22. Tickets are $50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Pick up some special treats and surprises for your valentines and galentines at the All We Need Is Love Market, happening Sunday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Main Line Brewery. This indoor artisan market has unique gifts from local vendors, from handmade art to jewelry and apparel. And when you need a break from shopping, grab a beer and join in an outdoor game. Admission is free for humans and furry valentines as well.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

