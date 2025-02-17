River City Roundup

Keep the Valentine’s Day vibes going this week with two art exhibitions presenting works inspired by romance. Also in the days ahead, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts hosts a celebration of Black literature, the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra performs a free concert, and a local cheese shop offers a tasty workshop. Enjoy!

We all have “read more” on our lists of goals for 2025, right? Celebrate prominent Black voices and meet your February reading target at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ African American Read-in, Thursday, Feb. 20. At this free yearly event — sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English and endorsed by the International Literacy Association — literature and fine art create a compelling experience that engages the mind, heart and soul. Notable Richmonders will read poetry and prose while attendees take in the VMFA’s collection of works by African American artists.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Hugs and Kisses

For those who are still feeling the love post-Valentine’s Day, Candela Books + Gallery’s “XOXO” exhibition continues through Feb. 22. The free showcase is inspired by romantic symbols, including works incorporating crimson hues, mythic figures and human connection. The group exhibition presents original creations by Michael Abramson, Peter Cochrane (work pictured above), Yushi Li, Em White and additional artists. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Seasoned music lovers and young musicians alike can enjoy the talents of the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra during a free concert Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. The orchestra features advanced students from across the region, including violinist Joe Legukto, who won the 2025 Richmond Symphony Student Concerto Competition. This is the ensemble’s next-to-last main stage performance of the current season; the final opportunity to catch them is May 18.

—Mary Margaret Clouse, Editorial Intern

I love when eating and learning come together, especially when the cheese and vino gods are involved. Checking both those boxes is Richmond’s own dedicated cheese shop, Truckle Cheesemongers in the Museum District, which is hosting the exploratory workshop Femme: Cheese & Wine on Monday, Feb. 24. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., get acquainted with fromage and vino made (and sold) solely by women. The session will dive into the historic role of women in the industry and includes five cheese and wine pairings. Tickets are $45.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Petersburg Area Art League presents “Love in the Time Of …,” a group exhibition by six widely exhibited artists, on view through March 29. Their works are a creative completion of the show’s title phrase (and excellent inspiration for visiting Petersburg). The free showcase of ceramics, sculptures and paintings, as PAAL describes, “celebrate[s] the power of love, creativity, and resilience” during uncertain times. The renowned makers are Julie Elkins, George Ferrandi, Allan Rosenbaum, Kendra Dawn Wadsworth, Carrie Watterworth and Susann Whittier.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.