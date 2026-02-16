River City Roundup

As we await the arrival of spring in the River City, two flora-focused events this week offer a break from the bleakness of winter. For craft brew lovers or anyone curious to try some local suds, the Richmond Beer Fest takes over Stone Brewing on Saturday. Also in the days ahead, celebrate a century of Black History Month with Elegba Folklore Society. Enjoy!

The meticulous woven imagery of Andrea Donnelly and the engaging paintings of Amy Pleasant are expressions of organic and physical forms. Their work is on view through March 6 at Reynolds Gallery’s Main Street location. Donnelly’s “Transient Phenomena” examines the complexity of small aspects of nature: leaves, seed pods and nests. Pleasant’s “Within” depicts aspects of the human form as figurative elements in abstract compositions. These are compelling visual experiences, and admission to both exhibitions is free.

Spring into action for the third edition of History Blooms, Feb. 20-22 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The 250th birthday of the United States is the inspiration behind the elaborate floral installations created by the Garden Club of Virginia on display throughout the museum. The weekend also includes several workshops and lectures on Feb. 20. Tickets start at $50 per program and include admission to the museum.

Elegba Folklore Society invites Richmonders from all walks of life to gather and celebrate the 100th national observance of Black History Month at Convergence, a day of master classes in dance and drumming, ending with a dinner of African cuisine and meaningful discussion. The event on Feb. 21 features two African dance classes for ages 11 and up, a children’s dance workshop and a West African drum experience. The first class begins at 11 a.m., and the event continues until 7 p.m. in the Ballroom Pavilion of the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Tickets per class start at $20 in advance, with combo tickets and day passes available. Admission for the children’s dance class starts at $10.

Richmond has a really, really good problem: There are simply so many gosh-darned great breweries. If you, too, are overwhelmed by choice, Stone Brewing hosts its annual Richmond Beer Fest on Saturday, Feb. 21, from noon to 4 p.m., featuring not only in-house suds and hops but also beverages from lots of big names around the region and beyond. Try sips from area favorites Ardent Craft Ales, Black Heath Meadery, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., Starr Hill Brewery, Triple Crossing Beer and The Veil Brewing Co., among many others. Keep an eye on Stone’s website for the full beer list. Event admission includes unlimited tasters, a souvenir glass and a 15% discount on merch. Tickets are $45, $10 for designated drivers.

Other Suggestions

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture commemorates Presidents’ Day with a Naturalization Ceremony Feb. 16.

The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia screens the short film “Echoes of a Dream,” about Martin Luther King Jr.’s local impact, on Feb. 18.

1708 Gallery offers a cure for Cabin Fever during its annual art auction Feb. 21.

The Library of Virginia launches its Culturescape Saturdays program with a Black History Month Celebration on Feb. 21.

The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre performs “Dinner With Friends” at Hanover Tavern through Feb. 22.

Cadence theater company’s “Love & Vinyl” is presented at record store Plan 9 through Feb. 22.

