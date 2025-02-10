River City Roundup

Black History Month is in full swing nationwide, and events and exhibitions throughout the area are showcasing the stories and impact of the African American community. Learn more about the segregation-era Rosenwald schools at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and check out a convention promoting Black wellness at Stony Point. Plus, feel the love with Valentine’s Day events, including passionate karaoke and a small-business social. And suds lovers can cap off their Saturday with a festival of beer. Enjoy!

This Tuesday, Feb. 11, small-business owners are invited to a Galentine’s Day Social at the Michael Wassmer Innovation Center in Shockoe Bottom to celebrate women-owned companies and map out future entrepreneurial aspirations. The event, led by leadership coach Alawna Ozoka (pictured above), will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes activities and small bites. Everyone is welcome, no matter their stage of business development. Tickets are $10.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

Learn about the impact of Rosenwald schools during the lecture “Julius Rosenwald: Investing in People,” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The talk, hosted by author Stephanie Deutsch, will explore philanthropist Julius Rosenwald’s relationship with native Virginian Carter G. Woodson and the effects of the segregation-era schools on the 900 “Rosenwald fellows” who attended, African American men and women who became luminaries during a time when education remained separate. The photography exhibition “A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools That Changed America” is also on display at the museum through April 20. Tickets to the lecture are $10.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

I’m a sucker for a good karaoke night, especially when I’m hanging with my gal pals. Whether you’re gathering with your crew or your significant other this Feb. 14, Get Tight Lounge is making it possible to join together in song with Valentine’s Day Karaoke. The free event will have you embracing “The Power of Love” or perhaps lamenting being “All Out of Love.” The evening is hosted by Richmond’s own Mackenzie Roark. The karaoke kicks off at 9 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

When I moved from San Diego back to Richmond, I was heartened to find I could still enjoy freshly brewed beer from Stone Brewing (the brand’s production facilities are, conveniently, located outside SD and in RVA). This weekend at their East End location, they’ll celebrate brews of their own and from other regional craft creators at the Beer Festival on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. Local favorites on tap will include selections from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Vasen Brewing Co. and Ardent Craft Ales, as well as mead from Black Health Meadery. Tickets are $45 and include endless beer tasters, merch discounts and a souvenir glass.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

As someone passionate about empowerment and advocacy, I consider local events essential for fostering connection and awareness. As part of Black History Month, Richmond’s Black Wellness Expo is putting a spotlight on mental health this Sunday, Feb. 16, at The Queen Factory in Stony Point Fashion Park. This event is more than just an expo — it’s a space dedicated to holistic well-being for the Black community, featuring local vendors, wellness practitioners and motivational speakers. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $15.

—Nati Feliciano-Soto, Editorial Intern

