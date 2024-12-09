River City Roundup

RVA is full of feminine energy in the days ahead, with dancing queens onstage for “Mamma Mia!” a female-focused concert at Révéler, and a slew of women-owned small businesses and other vendors setting up their holiday shops at City Stadium. Enjoy!

When a young bride invites her three potential fathers to a secluded Greek island to find out which is her real dad, hilarity and heart-warming moments ensue. Throw in the popular songs of ABBA, and you’ve got a combo that has been delighting audiences for more than a quarter century. Catch “Mamma Mia!” when it stops at the Altria Theater as part of the latest Broadway in Richmond season for eight performances Dec. 10-15. Tickets start at $46.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The music event RVA Broads Holiday Bash, a benefit concert with proceeds supporting Richmond nonprofit Art 180, takes the stage at Carytown’s Révéler at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. RVA Broads is a female-centered coalition of regional performers and artists who assembled this one-time-only assortment of local makers and eight femme-fronted bands. Hear the dreamy synthpop of Ionna, the Americana rock of Mackenzie Roark (pictured above), the powerful vocals of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Erin Lunsford, and the indie sounds of Sophie Colette. The music and the crafts are handmade. Tickets are $15, and seating is limited.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

There’s something about heading to Powhatan and snuggling up by a fire pit while sipping a brew that makes for the ideal cozy, wintry Saturday. The folks at Fine Creek Brewing Co. are hosting their second annual Somewhereness Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Embracing the idea of terroir, the event is a showcase of the commonwealth, with all beer, wine and cider produced almost entirely with ingredients grown in Virginia. Find local producers including Blue Bee Cider and Crazy Rooster Brewing Co. pouring alongside visiting makers such as Troddenvale Cider and Barboursville and Blenheim vineyards. Bonus: bivalves from Steamboat Wharf Oyster Co., hot drinks from Batteaux Coffee Co. and more to savor.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

With some 150 vendors, plus food trucks and live music, whoever’s left on your holiday shopping list can be crossed off during the Carytown Artisan Market Dec. 14 and 15 at City Stadium. Taking over the complex will be loads of makers and brands from the community, offering wares that (in my experience) may end up becoming gifts to yourself more than presents for others. Festivities begin Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

