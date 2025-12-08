River City Roundup

This week is a blast from the past, with multiple events spreading the holiday cheer of yesteryear. Learn about the festive feasts of England at Agecroft, join a celebratory speakeasy at The Branch House, look back at Virginia Christmas traditions, make way for Krampus and catch swingin’ seasonal tunes at Gallery5. Enjoy!

The Branch House (now home to The Branch Museum of Design) made its society debut in December 1919. John Kerr Branch wowed the guests at his first Christmas gathering with the home’s exquisite interiors and magnificent holiday finery, including more than a dozen Christmas trees. To ensure that he could keep the spirits flowing in his party house during the coming Prohibition, Kerr had the architect incorporate a hidden spot to store his bootleg gin. Join me on Wednesday, Dec. 10, to toast the season at The Branch 2025 Holiday Party, a speakeasy-style celebration inspired by the Branch family’s eventful past. See the historic mansion decorated once again with more than a dozen Christmas trees, featuring one-of-a-kind creations by local shops and decorators that will be auctioned off to benefit the museum’s programs and exhibitions. Tickets are $65.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, join fellow history, holiday and food enthusiasts at Agecroft Hall & Gardens for Bellycheer! Feasting in England 1580-1640. This guided experience showcases the recipes, ingredients and customs of 17th-century England’s feast days during the annual festive season. Discover how food would have been prepared, learn the proper table etiquette and snag some historic recipes to try at home. The tour starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 with another chance to catch the event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. Tickets are $12.

Ever since Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the heady blend of horror and December holiday spirit has become a tradition of its own — just look to RVA Krampusnacht’s Yuletide Monsters Celebration, an annual event series in Richmond combining screams and good cheer. This weekend, in partnership with local scare-meisters Red Vein, the group turns the Hanover Vegetable Farm into an outdoor holiday-themed fright fest. Red Vein Haunted Christmas runs Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Explore Christmas Through the Centuries this Saturday, Dec. 13, at Henricus Historical Park, and discover how holiday traditions have evolved over the eras. The historic site will be decked out with period decorations, re-creating what Virginia Christmases looked like from the 15th through the 21st centuries. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving visitors plenty of time to see the celebrations through the ages and even meet Father Christmas. The special presentation is free for all ages.

Get into the swing of the holidays at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, at Gallery5 with the Swingin’ Christmas Special, featuring the swing/jazz sounds of the Truetone Honeys trio (pictured above) and the Posey Royale ensemble. Caroline Scruggs performs in both groups, and on Dec. 12, Posey Royale will drop its second album, “The Real Low-Down.” The group honors the stride piano musicianship of Lil Hardin Armstrong, second wife to that Louis fellow. This music crackles and pops, but not from the antique vinyl that these performers bring back to life. Tickets are $16.

