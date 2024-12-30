River City Roundup

This week welcomes 2025 and, with it, the first events of the new year. Head to Carytown Jan. 1 to catch how Harry met Sally at The Byrd and view a very Richmond parade of walking cones. But first, celebrate the end of the year that was with New Year’s Eve parties at The Broadberry and Brambly Park. Enjoy!

Puppets Off Broad Street is hosting a workshop and performance event — by makers and presenters, for the young and not so young — at Artspace Gallery. The RVA Winter Puppetfest is in progress, but there’s still time, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, Dec. 30, to make your own penguin marionette, and at 2 p.m., to join Heidi Rugg for puppet story hour. At 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, there’s Uncle Ty-Rone, the Kid’s Comedian, with his characters including Raggz the K- 9 Superstar hound. The Barefoot Theater Co., in its 25th year, presents “New Squid on the Block” at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. You can learn plenty from a curious octopus. Tickets range from $5 to $10.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Brambly Park’s fourth annual ’90s-themed NYE Bash features music by cover band the Loyal Skeptics, a wood-fired pizza station, multiple bars and party favors. Plus, there will be a ’90s costume contest with a $500 cash prize for the winning person or group, so be sure to ring in the new year with your geometric-patterned neon windbreaker, unwashed flannel, “Clueless”-inspired skirt set, or perfectly coordinated tracksuit and snapback. (For those of us who still have these pieces in our wardrobes, the inexorable march of time truly does humble us all.) General admission is $34.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Count down to 2025 at The Broadberry with Three Sheets to the Wind, Richmond’s popular yacht rock cover band that is ever-present at local concerts, weddings and other events. If you haven’t seen them, you’re missing out. One part of the fun for the crowd, and for founding member Jack Shannon, is seeing “how many songs we can string together without a single second of dead air,” he recently told Richmond Bride. Tickets are $25, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

For the 17th year, one of Carytown’s more unusual parades will take to the street, presenting a cavalcade of creative cone costumes. The annual Cone Parade, hosted by Aquarian Bookshop, departs from the shop at 12 S. Thompson St. at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Why cones? The basic shape in “sacred geometry” represents a focus of positive energy; plus, this event is just a good time in general. It’s free to participate (BYO cone) and spectate, with no registration required.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Fans of Meg Ryan’s filmography (and cozy ’80s sweaters) agree — “When Harry Met Sally,” the 1989 Rob Reiner romantic comedy, is a can’t-miss film. The second-run saviors at The Byrd Theatre in Carytown are hosting a screening on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., nodding to the movie’s centerpiece scene on New Year’s. Tickets are $9.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

