River City Roundup

This week, kick off 2026 in style with a host of festive events. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with hometown favorites Carbon Leaf at The National or enjoy a hilarious variety show at Révéler, get coney in Carytown on New Year’s Day, then start the new year with a new love at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Jan. 2. Enjoy!
Time to Party
Richmonders continually turn out for local indie-folk favorites Carbon Leaf. During their Music at Maymont show this past summer, the artists announced that their last performance of 2025 would be at The National on New Year’s Eve, eliciting rousing applause from the crowd. Don’t worry, tickets are still available for the Dec. 31 show ($48 to $65). The gig supports the band’s 2024 album “Time Is the Playground,” and lead singer Barry Privett promises a party vibe to celebrate the transition into the new year.
—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor
New Year’s Révélations
Give 2026 a raucous welcome with a unique variety show at Révéler this Wednesday night, Dec. 31. Helmed by veteran RVA comedian and bandleader Micah “Bam-Bamm” White, “New Year’s Eve Sounds Funny” is an electric combination of music and stand-up comedy featuring a talented lineup of performers. A vibrant mix of genres — including soul, hip-hop, R&B, funk, and go-go — with a layer of humor all but guarantee a hilarious, memorable night. The 21-and-up event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; guests ages 16-20 are allowed if accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $100 and include reserved seating, open bar access, snacks and a Champagne toast at midnight.
—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor
Coming to a Point
’Tis the season to don your most festive conical outfit and take over Carytown in the 18th annual Cone Parade on New Year’s Day. The festivities tip off at Aquarian Bookshop at noon, as cones of all shapes, sizes and colors spill out from the store and head down Cary Street toward Arthur Ashe Boulevard and back, bringing a marquee Richmond event to life. If you’re not sporting your own DIY cone, the free event welcomes onlookers.
—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor
Personal History
As we enter 2026, if you’re single and ready to mingle but weary of the usual methods, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture offers a different way to make a love connection during the Trying to Date RVA Mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2. The occasion includes “Find Someone Who …” prompts that’ll rotate partners and a fun-ducational scavenger hunt followed by a mixer. Most of “history” is “story,” so maybe you’ll create one to later regale your friends. Never know unless you go. Tickets are $10.
—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer
Other Suggestions
- Enjoy An Evening With Chevy Chase as the actor and comedian joins a Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Altria Theater on Dec. 29.
- The drive-thru Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is at Meadow Event Park in Doswell through Jan. 3, 2026.
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden sparkles during the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights through Jan. 4, 2026.
- The Virginia Repertory Theatre production of comedic thriller “Deathtrap” is at Hanover Tavern through Jan. 18, 2026.
- Experience the celebratory outfits and garments of Richmonders from the 19th century to today during “FANCY: Costumes, Characters and the Richmond Masque” at The Valentine through Jan. 25, 2026.
Ringing in the New Year (all events are held Dec. 31)
- Richmond’s Party Liberation Foundation hosts Decemberween, featuring street performances, art installations and more at HomeGrown VA.
- Count down to the new year during Midnight in Manhattan: A Harry’s Signature New Year’s Eve Party.
- Get Tight Lounge closes out 2025 with a New Years Eve 1973 party.
- Us Giving Richmond Connections and Black Pride RVA host an “Evening in Paris”-themed New Year’s Eve Party at the Hilton Richmond Downtown.
- Travel back to the year 2000 at The Park RVA’s Y2K New Year’s Eve Party, featuring DJs, a balloon drop and a Champagne toast.
