River City Roundup

This week brings a triple treat of holidays — with Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa coinciding — along with plenty of events to share with assembled family and friends, including a Talking Heads cover band at The Broadberry, a Hidden History walking tour and a kaleidoscope of laser lights at the Science Museum of Virginia, plus holiday makers markets for those finishing up last-minute shopping or getting a head start on next year. Enjoy!

Santa is busy revving up his reindeer for Christmas Eve, but today, Dec. 23, you have a chance to celebrate another guy in a big suit: David Byrne of Talking Heads. Fear of Music, the longstanding local tribute band, returns to The Broadberry for another night of songs about buildings and food. Tickets are $15, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Procrastinators, this pick’s for you: The pressure is on for all that last-minute shopping, and one place in the city where I can happily guide you filthy animals to find a gift is the Studio Two Three Winter Market, an annual extravaganza of over 100 local makers. Shop your little heart out today, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the market’s last day. From corn cob-shaped candle holders to cheeky hats and pins and a print of Mamma Zu that says “Missing,” the market is packed with very Richmond treasures. Admission is free.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The optical effects of the Science Museum of Virginia’s Laser Show: Holiday Magic provide a captivating twist on the usual light show fare this week, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-29, with additional showings through Jan. 5. Vibrant laser beams project winter-themed images that dance to favorite holiday songs along The Dome’s nearly quarter-acre screen, making for a unique and enchanting experience. The show runs 30 minutes and is open to all ages. Admission is $5 for Science Museum ticketholders and $9 for attendees of the show only.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Whether you’re a lifer, newcomer or holidayer, you can learn of Richmond’s fascinating maritime and transportation history during a two-hour walking tour, beginning at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, through the “Rails & Sails” program led by RVA Hidden History Storytellers. The James River and Kanawha Canal grew into a vitally important component of Richmond’s economic growth and provided connection to the wider world; during the early 20th century, the Trigg Shipyard built more than 20 vessels that sailed the seven seas; the Triple Crossing of railroad bridges is quite a story; and Richmond became the birthplace of the first electric-powered trolley system, which ran for 61 years. Tickets are $25, and the tours happen rain or shine.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Art Works holiday market, the Made in RVA Holiday Shop, has been helping fulfill the city’s local gift-giving needs since popping up in the Manchester studio space in late November, carrying works from area makers and indie artists alike. The gallery is closed through Wednesday this week, but you can make your final purchases for the year Thursday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag that sweet print or mug Santa didn’t leave in your stocking.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.