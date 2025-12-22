River City Roundup

In addition to holiday gatherings and celebrations this week, there’s still plenty to see and do around town. Richmond Ballet’s seasonal favorite “The Nutcracker” wraps up its annual run, “It’s a Wonderful Life” screens at two historic theaters, comedian Tacarra Williams brings the laughs to the Funny Bone, and the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival returns for a 35th year. Enjoy!

If you haven’t made it to the Carpenter Theatre to see “The Nutcracker” this month, there are still two days left to experience all the magic, Dec. 22 and 23. Richmond Ballet dancers perform the wondrous choreography of Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett amid the colorful scenery and enchanting set design, including a Christmas tree that grows onstage. Travel with Clara and her nutcracker prince to the Land of Sweets with Tchaikovsky’s classic score performed by the Richmond Symphony. Tickets start at $32.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Years ago, living alone in an apartment near The Byrd Theatre, I scrambled across icy sidewalks to see director Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.” I went three times; the then-99-cent entry accommodated my affection for actor Donna Reed. This season, if you’ve never experienced the film, or not on a big screen, now’s the time. There are showings at 7 p.m. Dec. 23-25 at The Byrd, plus a 10 a.m. screening on Dec. 24; tickets are $9. Ashland Theatre projects the film at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24; tickets are $13. One personal gripe with the movie is Reed’s alternate Mary Hatch depicted as a mousy librarian. Hmph, not like some librarians I’ve known.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Your regularly scheduled dose of side-splitting laughter comes in the form of Tacarra Williams, performing at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club on Friday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 27. A teacher, model, mother, writer and motivational speaker, the New York City native has been rising through the comedy scene at clubs from coast to coast, opening for comics including Tony Rock and Bill Bellamy. Her material has been described as edgy yet family-friendly and relatable, securing her a spot in 2018 on the Comedy Central series “Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level.” Bring a friend so you can grasp their arm for support through the laughter-induced tears. Tickets start at $27.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Dance, eat, create and immerse yourself in African culture this Saturday, Dec. 27, at the 35th annual Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, hosted by the Elegba Folklore Society. From 1 to 7 p.m., the Greater Richmond Convention Center transforms into a vibrant celebration of history and community as people travel from across the commonwealth and beyond to attend the festival, one of the largest of its kind on the East Coast. Enjoy traditional dishes from the African diaspora, participate in Nia Sessions conversations (nia is Swahili for purpose), and explore hands-on activities for all ages. Tickets are $7 ($9 at the door).

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

Piranha Rama, Jake The Dog and Corey Axt perform at The Camel Dec. 22.

Hip-hop artists Big No and Noah-O celebrate the release of their “Richmond Brave 2” album with a concert at Ember Music Hall on Dec. 26, featuring a roster of local talent.

The Student Exhibit, through Dec. 28 at Crossroads Art Center, displays artworks created by intermediate and advanced class participants.

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of the comedic thriller “Deathtrap” is onstage at Hanover Tavern through Jan. 18, 2026.

Learn about “The Power of Poison” at the Science Museum of Virginia through April 19, 2026.

More Festive Fun

