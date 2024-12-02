River City Roundup

December is here, and it’s bringing some chills and thrills to the Richmond region in the days ahead. Catch a “Frosty” musical, stay cool at The Valentine’s seasonal celebration, and watch onstage flurries during “The Nutcracker.” Also in the forecast this week: a book reading with author Howard Owen, a festive concert and a bizarre holiday shopping extravaganza. Enjoy!

Shockoe Records hosts a merry lineup of local talent during A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas at the Hippodrome Theater on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Enjoy your favorite festive hits in genres including rock, folk, opera, swing and more. Tickets start at $25, and a portion of proceeds benefit the Richmond Animal League to help connect animals in need with their forever homes.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

On Dec. 3 at Sam Miller’s Restaurant in Shockoe Slip, Fountain Bookstore presents novelist Howard Owen and his latest of 24 books, launching the next title in the Willie Black series, “Laburnum.” Black is Owen’s crisp-talking newspaper writer whose crime beat takes him deep into the city’s dark spaces — both in the world and of the spirit. This time around, a prominent member of the General Assembly is found hanged in the upper floor of a renowned Richmond mansion, and Black is on the case. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I love to plan the perfect present for each person on my holiday list, but I don’t always have much time to shop. That’s when I put on a crazy Christmas sweater and head for The Bizarre Bazaar, a gigantic seasonal market held at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Nearly 500 artisans and small businesses gather in one place to offer everything you need for the holidays: decor, snacks, stocking stuffers and plenty of great gifts for everyone on your list, pets included. The market runs Dec. 5-8, and tickets are $11 ($10 online). Parking is free, and costumes are encouraged, and Richmond magazine will be there with our annual subscription gift boxes — come by our booth and say hello!

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

For me, the one true indicator that the holidays have begun is when radio stations finally start playing Christmas songs, getting me in the spirit for the joyous season at hand. Start your own holiday groove on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, where the touring “Frosty: A Musical Adventure” takes the stage. This adaptation follows a snowman and a young boy as they discover the true magic of Christmas, with festive tunes along the way. The family-friendly show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $25.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

A time-honored way to welcome the festive season is with the Richmond Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.” This holiday classic opens Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dominion Energy Center and continues through Dec. 23. Audiences can look forward to an enchanting journey through Clara’s dreamworld filled with toy soldiers, snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Richmond Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s well-known scores alongside the choreography of Richmond Ballet Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett. Tickets start at $25.

—Jenna Lapp, Editorial Intern

Winter Wander, The Valentine’s annual burst of winter cheer, returns Sunday, Dec. 8. Check out a makers market, ride in a horse-drawn carriage and see performances from the Fox Elementary School Choir, Richmond Ballet’s Minds in Motion Ambassadors, the Virginia Opera and Jewish folk musicians Klezm’Or’Ami’m. You can also take a free trolley to other nearby historical sites. This free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 1015 E. Clay St.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Revel Market + Bar hosts a kickoff party for its holiday pop-up bar with live music from Janet Martin Dec. 3 (the pop-up continues through Dec. 31).

Grab your golden ticket to Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” onstage Dec. 5 through Jan. 12.

The “originators of western space grunge” Dexter and the Moonrocks land at The National Dec. 5.

Cosplay World hosts a Holiday Special mini-con at the Virginia Repertory Center for Arts & Education Dec. 7.

RVA Krampusnacht presents a week of local experiences including the RVA Krampus Walk in Carytown on Dec. 7.

University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts presents the 51st annual Festival of Lessons and Carols Dec. 8.

