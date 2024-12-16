River City Roundup

As we approach the shortest day of the year, the list of local events grows ever longer, including Virginia Rep’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”; other sweet happenings this week include a “Ghosts of Christmas Past” lecture, “A Lego Brickumentary” and a look at the complicated romantic history of a Founding Father. Enjoy!

As a child, I remember spending hours piecing together new Lego sets, meticulously following the instruction booklets and attaching the small, colorful bricks one by one. Lego isn’t just a toy, though; it also inspires creativity and innovation in architecture. This Tuesday, Dec. 17, catch a screening of “A Lego Brickumentary” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The film explores the rise and widespread impact of the plastic bricks. The screening starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a discussion with Richmond’s own Ben Edlavitch, who competed on season 4 of Fox’s “Lego Masters.” Admission is free, but registration is required.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

Thomas Jefferson, often described as a sphinx or an enigma, possessed character contradictions magnified by a massive historical presence. Before becoming a monument, though, he was a flesh-and-blood man whose relationships with women shaped his life, including his decade-long marriage to the widowed Martha Wayles. She was the half-sister and owner of the enslaved Sally Hemings, whom Wayles inherited from her father. Hemings, 30 years younger than Jefferson, would later become his “concubine.” On Dec. 17 at 6 p.m., the Library of Virginia hosts a virtual discussion with author Virginia Scharff, who shares the stories of these relationships from her book “The Women Jefferson Loved.” The talk is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

“A Christmas Carol” is a well-worn classic (especially The Muppets version), but if you think about it, it’s odd to combine ghost stories and Christmas. Nevertheless, it was all the rage in Victorian England, as Charles Dickens, M.R. James, Algernon Blackwood and other writers mined the genre for spooky social commentary. Virginia Commonwealth University lecturer Joshua Barton breaks down the topic during “Profs & Pints Richmond: The Ghosts of Christmas Past” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location. Tickets start at $14, and the talk begins at 6:30 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Grab your golden ticket and get immersed in Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, the show features musical hits such as “The Oompa Loompa Song” and “Pure Imagination.” The performances continue at the November Theatre through Jan. 12. Tickets start at $39.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

