River City Roundup

Holiday shopping days are quickly dwindling, but local artisan markets at Unkindness Art and Art Works are here to help, with unique gifts for everyone on your list. Or, for a little mystery and a little history during this cozy season, check out a lecture on seasonal scares at Triple Crossing Beer and some movie mythbusting at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Enjoy!

The 2004 action-adventure film “National Treasure” is just that — a national treasure — but it’s also rife with wonderful, nonsensical historical inaccuracies. Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for “Movie Mythbusting Live — National Treasure” on Friday, Dec. 19. During a screening of the film, VMHC staff will provide live commentary on what is and isn’t true and point out unique connections to items in the museum’s collection. And because the movie is PG, children are welcome to attend. Arrive early to grab food and drinks from the cafe and explore the “Give Me Liberty: Virginia & The Forging of a Nation” exhibition (included with event admission) before the screening from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

For those who have put off holiday shopping until the last minute, or forgot about that one aunt who just RSVP’d, you’re neither alone nor out of luck: The Winter Solstice Market, hosted by tattoo and art studio Unkindness Art, is the perfect place to find last-minute, yet still meaningful, gifts for your loved ones. This Sunday, Dec. 21, more than 25 local vendors will showcase their work, offering everything from fine art and jewelry to home decor and apparel. Enjoy hot beverages, tasty snacks and a solstice bonfire to keep you warm while you browse. This all-ages indoor and outdoor market runs from 2 to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

The inspirations for The Grinch and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” come from ancient concepts of what happens in deepest winter. You can learn about how these darker visions evolved in culture at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21, through Profs & Pints Richmond: A Night of Christmas Frights. Joshua Barton, lecturer in English at Virginia Commonwealth University and scholar of horror, explains the origins of seasonal scares to listeners and imbibers at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton outpost. Tickets are $13.50 ($17 at the door).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Snag local finds at the Made in RVA Holiday Shop at Art Works. The market features area artisans offering handcrafted items including accessories, decor, cards, Richmond-themed prints and much more. This is your chance to grab gifts for everyone on your list while supporting our regional creative talents. Open through Dec. 28, the shop is a festive spot even for eleventh-hour (or slightly post-holiday) presents, or just to treat yourself. This special showcase is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

