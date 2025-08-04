River City Roundup

Though last weekend kicked off local celebrations of all things RVA, today we officially recognize Aug. 4 (8/04) as 804 Day. Join in the festivities with an art scavenger hunt around town or head to the Science Museum for discounted admission. Also this week, learn how to grow a kitchen garden, discover how immigrants shaped the River City and try your hand at creating letterpress art. Enjoy!

I’m a sucker for watching the rat basketball games at the Science Museum of Virginia; seeing those furry little guys expertly score points in anticipation of a treat is simply amazing. But I’m equally a sucker for a good deal, and in celebration of 804 Day, the Science Museum of Virginia is offering $10 admission today only. In addition to watching the rodent athletes at 1:30 p.m., there are plenty of hands-on experiences, displays and demonstrations included with admission. It’s also an opportunity to check out the “Towers of Tomorrow With Lego Bricks” exhibition, which continues through Aug. 24. Plus, for an extra $5 ticket, the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” are in residence through Sept. 1.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Do you have a reading list full of whodunit books, or love a competitive game? Join the inaugural 804 Art Drop scavenger hunt today, Aug. 4, in honor of 804 Day. Organized by artists Kim Flournoy and Chris Beins, the regionwide search includes locally made, RVA-inspired original artwork hidden in every corner of the 804 area code. Keep your eyes peeled for unique pieces by Kitty Garrett Gray, Hannah Irelan, Steven Warrick and Janpim Wolf (to name a few of the contributing creatives). Participating sleuths can follow along on the @804artdrop Instagram for hints, maps and clues. Plus, any discovered artwork is free to take home. The hunt concludes with a celebratory 7 p.m. happy hour at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

Ever wondered how letterpresses work? Learn all about the relief printing method during Studio Two Three’s Letterpress 101 class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Led by graphic designer Zach Montgomery, participants will be able to see and use the studio’s collection of types and plates as well as explore how to operate two different letterpress machines. Bonus: You’ll be able to keep the work you create for display in your home gallery. Tickets are $75.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

How immigrants shaped Richmond is the subject of a free 30-minute tour at The Valentine museum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7. The “Short Stories Tour: Landing in Richmond — Immigrants in RVA” shares the lives and legacies of those arriving here from other lands intertwined throughout the city’s history, from the earliest days to the most recent. This discussion complements the stunning photographic portraiture exhibition “Generations: Stories of Asian Americans in Richmond,” which will be on display at the museum through May 25, 2026.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Seasonal produce can take a home-cooked meal from good to great, especially if the produce is homegrown, too. (Think of the bragging rights!) This Saturday, Aug. 9, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, “Fall in the Kitchen Garden” will teach attendees how to maintain their own plots for residential culinary use through harvest time, planting techniques for autumn crops and how to clean up the garden in preparation for winter, plus tips on getting a head start on next year. The session takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $42 ($35 for garden members), and online registration is required.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

