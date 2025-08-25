River City Roundup

Celebrate all things gaming and learn STEM skills, too, during this weekend’s second annual ImmerseCon in Short Pump. Find more fun in the days ahead with a concert from Alison Krauss & Union Station, the return of “Jaws” to the big screen, a Prince tribute, art displays, and more. Enjoy!

Richmond’s newest music venue, the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, continues its first season with a visit from bluegrass stars Alison Krauss & Union Station on Friday, Aug. 29. Led by singer, songwriter and fiddle player Alison Krauss, the Grammy Award-winning act brings virtuosic players together on the heels of the band’s latest release, “Arcadia.” The music begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $49.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

If you’ve got FM radio in your vehicle (or a portable alternative) and need a fear-film fix, you’re a perfect candidate for the special 50th anniversary screenings of “Jaws” at Goochland Drive-In. Three consecutive evening showings, Aug. 29-31, will transport you to killer-shark-tormented Amity Island. Moviegoers can choose between reclining in their cars or kicking back in foldable chairs on the lawn. Classic concessions and frozen treats are available for purchase, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. Get in line before the gates open at 5:45 p.m. to snag a prime viewing spot; showtime is 8 p.m., but all cars must arrive no later than 20 minutes prior. Tickets are $28 per vehicle (with up to seven occupants) and for sale online only.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

Some things in life are certain: death, taxes and the transcendental appeal of the late, great Prince Rogers Nelson. Head to The Tin Pan on Saturday, Aug. 30, for A Tribute to Prince-Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of “1999” & “Kiss,” performed by Johnie Jupiter’s Controversy. Formed in 2017, this Prince tribute band crafts live show arrangements that keep listeners cheering as they recognize the legendary singer’s hits. The concert starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $54. Now, excuse me while I put way too much thought into curating my ideal Paisley playlist and matching outfit.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

In recent years, I’ve noticed an uptick in local tournament gaming, particularly meetups to play the Nintendo game Super Smash Bros. In chatting with the people who make these events possible, I discovered a robust community of gamers right here in RVA. Read more about these video game tourneys in our feature covering the scene. One of the many events featured in the piece is ImmerseCon, a STEM skills expo and gaming convention that returns for a second year Aug. 30-31 at the Hilton Hotel & Spa Short Pump. It features the RVA Esports Championship with bouts in Call of Duty, Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and more. Also, check out robotics demonstrations, tabletop gaming, a retro arcade exhibit, and meet-and-greets with pros in a variety of STEM fields, plus join a fireside chat with voice actor Eli Harris (registration for the chat closes today at 11:59 p.m.). Ticket options range from $20 to $85.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The works on view at Artspace gallery through Sept. 20 are as varied in approach as the experiences that inspired the artists to make them. Dana Frostick’s “The Ballad of Kiki and Lucifer” departs from abstraction to playful ink and acrylic depictions of the relationship between her two cats; the digital photography of “Implicit Bias” by Anne Savedge mashes old photo album images with new ones, giving perspective on her art and life; “Calibration + Compendium: A Cancer Sojourn,” from Raleigh, North Carolina-based painter Jacqueline S. Dulin, presents spiritual and physical transformation due to cancer (above); and “Cone 10 and Below” features dynamic ceramic creations by David Camden, Amanda Lucy, John Mottie, Paul Terrell and Kendra Wadsworth. Admission is free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

