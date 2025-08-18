River City Roundup

Snap into some exciting events this week, including an RVA Pro Wrestling exhibition at Dogwood Dell and a monster of a show at 1708 Gallery. Also in the days ahead, catch an epic musical at Firehouse Theatre, and a discussion at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture explores Colonial-era tunes. Enjoy!

Get your feet looser than Kevin Bacon’s back in 1984 during “Virginians Will Dance or Die,” an event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture this Thursday, Aug. 21. Author Joshua LeHuray will discuss his book of the same name, covering the importance of music in Colonial-era Virginia. Stay after the talk for a demonstration and lesson in English country dancing from members of the Colonial Dance Club of Richmond, who will be accompanied by live musicians on period instruments. The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m., and guests can arrive an hour early to view the exhibition “Give Me Liberty: Virginia & The Forging of a Nation,” which will be on view at the museum through Jan. 4, 2026. Tickets are $30.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

From noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, 1708 Gallery is throwing an arty party with the 16th annual Monster Drawing Rally. Witness masterpieces from 80 Richmond-based artists unfold in real time during four live art sessions — in hourlong shifts, 20 makers at a time will create to their heart’s content. Finished works can be purchased for $100 each (all sales support 1708 and the participating artists). And to fuel all the creativity, Bikini Panini will be providing Mediterranean eats. Suggested admission is $5 (free for kids).

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

I recently caught an RVA Pro Wrestling exhibition at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, and while I can’t say I follow the world of professional wrestling, I was pleasantly surprised at the vast talent on display in the league. High-flying flips, powerful body slams and crazy holds were just a taste of what the league’s members provide during a Richmond show. Add in fun character storylines, outlandish personas and custom costumes, and you’ve got an entertaining night. They’ll be staging a family-friendly event as part of the 68th annual Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell at 8 p.m. on Aug. 23. Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Leo Tolstoy’s "War and Peace" is possibly best known for one thing: its length. If you don’t have time to start from the beginning, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” will get you started. Kicking off the Firehouse Theatre’s 2025-26 season, the musical narrows in on just one chapter of the epic work of literature with electro-pop stylings. Opening night is this Friday, Aug. 22, with pay-what-you-will previews on Aug. 20 and 21. The production continues through Sept. 7, and tickets are $45. —Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

Fitz and the Tantrums will be Groovin’ in the Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Aug. 20.

Blues standout D.K. Harrell performs at The Tin Pan Aug. 20.

Country artist Cole Swindell plays the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours concert series in Doswell on Aug. 21.

The Chesterfield County Fair returns to the district’s fairgrounds Aug. 22-30.

The Ashland Half Marathon & 5K traverses the Center of the Universe Aug. 23.

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University is hosting a Full House with the opening of three new exhibitions, panel discussions, meet-and-greets with local arts organizations, and more on Aug. 23.

