River City Roundup

Though the new school year is around the corner for many local kids, there’s still time to squeeze in some last bits of summer fun before heading back to the daily grind. In the days ahead, check out a short-film showcase, an exhibition of modern quilts, “SNL” alum Jay Pharoah at the Funny Bone, end-of-season fun at Kings Dominion and a pop concert that’s da bomb. Enjoy!

It’s so hard to say goodbye, but this is the last full week Kings Dominion is open for the regular season. (It will still be open on select dates through the Halloween Haunt event.) The coming days are an opportunity to make some summer memories with the fam before back-to-school time. As the amusement park celebrates 50 years, learn more about what it took “to build a happy place” in our feature looking back on its history.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Here’s a reason to visit Main Street Station’s first-floor gallery: “Unbound: A Selection of Modern Quilts.” The monthlong exhibition is from members of the Central Virginia Modern Quilt Guild and continues through Aug. 31. These contemporary quilts, made by hand and machine, may appear traditional, but they are also of our time. They can be used for warmth, but also treated as art. The creators differ in background, artistic training and sewing experience, and along with their skill come wit and wonder. There’s a panel discussion about the work at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 13 (tickets are $15 plus fees). And you can stitch together during community sewing circles, hosted from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, and Friday, Aug. 29. Participation is free, but bring your own handiwork to join in.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond-based singer-songwriter Marilyn is hosting her second annual birthday show on Aug. 15. Turning 22, the alt-pop artist will perform with the Grand Slam Band at 8 p.m. at Gallery5, and the show will include guest appearances by Mid and Caroline Vain. Though the decade was before her time, Marilyn is embracing a 1990s theme, so come dressed in your most fun ’90s garb. An after-party at Amar Lounge keeps the celebration going until midnight. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door) and include admission to the after-party.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

Jay Pharoah is bringing multiple personalities to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club Aug. 15 and 16. His excellent impersonation skills helped him rocket to fame during his six-season tenure on “Saturday Night Live,” and you may recognize him (or his voice) from movies and shows such as “White Famous,” “The Blackening,” “Unsane,” “Family Guy” and “BoJack Horseman.” Plus, his 2024 comedy special, “Jared,” has racked up nearly 2 million views on YouTube. Catch him in the River City for four performances. Tickets are $37 to $47.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The Virginia Screenwriters Forum invites cinephiles to a free afternoon of screenings during the fourth annual Short Film Showcase, hosted at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University. Six original shorts in multiple genres and two trailers (all written and directed by VSF members) are set to hit the big screen, including “Stacy’s a Sellout,” “Werewolf Cops,” “Woodwalker” and more. Spend your Sunday at the ICA pictures from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

