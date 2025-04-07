River City Roundup

K Dance’s annual YES! Dance Festival returns this week for its 26th year, bringing a showcase of talent from near and far. If walking is more your speed, Sunday’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk benefits individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Also in the days ahead, map your roots at the Library of Virginia, observe Earth Day in Chesterfield and celebrate verse during the Richmond Poetry Fest. Enjoy!

K Dance’s 26th Annual Yes! Dance Festival, with its curated showcase of athletic modern movements, takes to the Carol Piersol Stage at the Firehouse Theatre April 11-12. The event is organized by impresaria Kaye Weinstein Gary, who invites companies and performers from the region and across the country. This year’s participants include Richmond’s contemporary Conflux Dance Theater, Li Chiao-Ping Dance of Wisconsin and Genna Moroni from California. Tickets are $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As we all thaw from one of Richmond’s snowiest winters in recent memory, reconnect with the planet and learn how you can do your part to preserve it at Chesterfield County’s Earth Day celebration, happening Saturday, April 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. The free festival features a variety of ways to give back to the region, offering environmental education and registration for future county events such as community cleanups, and it includes play areas, food trucks and more.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Ancestry isn’t just people; it’s places, too, and the way those places change over time can have a profound effect on how we view our history. Senior Map Archivist Cassandra Farrell will lead a genealogy workshop titled “More Than Just a Pretty Picture: Maps & Research at the Library of Virginia” on Friday, April 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to read and analyze materials such as topographical maps, nautical survey charts, emigrant maps and much more, in addition to touring the Library’s current exhibition, “Mapping the Commonwealth, 1816–1826.” Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

It’s National Poetry Month, and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is celebrating with the Richmond Poetry Fest. During the free festival, hosted April 11-12, hear poetry readings, join activities and browse artisanal goods. This year’s special events include a performance by poet and musician JJJJJerome Ellis — who puts a spotlight on the stuttering community — Drag Poetry Story Hour with Michelle Livigne and a poetry slam show with The Writer’s Den ($20 to compete).

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is back at City Stadium for its second year of raising funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Virginia and Washington, D.C. Check-in for the 1:30 p.m. walk on Sunday, April 13, starts at 12:30 p.m., and celebrations continue until 3:30. The event is free and open to people of all ages and abilities. As of this writing, the walk has raised more than 3/4 of its $20,000 goal.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.