River City Roundup

This week in the River City, the Flying Squirrels kick off their new season in a new stadium, and the Richmond Dance Festival steps it up in Glen Allen. Also in the days ahead, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates 90 years, and “War in Pieces” shares stories from military veterans. Enjoy!

The Richmond Flying Squirrels kick — or hit — off their inaugural season at the new CarMax Park April 7-12. Opening night April 7 has already sold out, but fans still can score tickets for the rest of the series against the Altoona Curve Wednesday through Sunday. Celebrate the long-awaited stadium debut with a jam-packed week of exciting activities at every game, where fireworks, a happy hour and a dog-friendly evening are all on the agenda. Inaugural rally towel giveaways are happening throughout the week, and the ballpark will also unveil a collection of public art displayed across the grounds for fans to enjoy. Tickets start at $15.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

Witness the local arts scene in action and spend your weekend entranced by the performances at this year’s Richmond Dance Festival, April 10-11 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Hosted by Dogtown Dance, the event features local and regional performers and choreographers from around the country. The event serves as a platform for independent artists to take the stage without the usual financial barriers. The weekend also includes the Next Generation Showcase, highlighting youth ensembles and choreographers under the age of 18. Tickets are $20 per day.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

Sometimes serious, sometimes lighthearted, always impactful, “War in Pieces” is a showcase of powerful, professionally produced one-act plays written by military veterans. These are stories that have meaning to the authors and serve as an outlet for expression and healing, often shared by those who witness them brought to life onstage. It’s all part of the Mighty Pen Project (a free, 12-week writing class for vets) in partnership with Firehouse Theatre and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation. The production runs April 10-19 at the Virginia War Memorial, and tickets are $35.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts invites all of y’all — Sunday, April 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. — to “See Yourself Here,” a free event celebrating the institution’s 90th anniversary and the launch of The Campaign for VMFA, helping to fund the largest expansion project in its history. It’s a day full of music, dance, activities and creative endeavors from Ancient Egypt to now. You can even hang out near the 24-foot-tall sculpture in the garden named “Chloe.” Food and drink options abound across the museum grounds, and at Amuse there’s a Cirrus Vodka Cocktail Pop-Up and a special happy-hour menu.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

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River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.