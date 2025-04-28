River City Roundup

As we transition into May, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates the city’s official bloom, the iris, with a flower show and sale. Other events springing up in the days ahead include a talk on the physics of baseball, an “Odd” art exhibition, the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, the annual Arts in the Park and some wild races at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Enjoy!

My 6-year-old is constantly asking me to guess which pitch he has thrown. “Fastball,” I say. The correct answer: knuckle curve. Maybe I could benefit from James Madison University physics professor Scott Paulson’s Profs & Pints lecture this Wednesday, April 30, at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location. In “The Physics of Baseball,” Paulson will explore curveball dynamics, torpedo bats, fielding mechanics and more. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $13.50 in advance and $17 at the door.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Odd Bird home goods shop in Jackson Ward presents “Echo,” an exhibition by artist Patrick Berran, debuting during First Fridays. Berran, who studied at Virginia Commonwealth University and Hunter College in New York City, creates layered images of paint and collage that resemble cells of complicated abstract animation stopped mid-motion. Things appear as if they’re moving to resolve, or dissolve, as you view them. Odd Bird hosts an opening reception on May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the showcase continues through May 31.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Celebrate the vibrancy of Virginia’s Latin American communities during the free, family-friendly ¿Qué Pasa? Festival at Brown’s Island on Saturday, May 3. From salsa and reggaeton beats to mouthwatering empanadas and pupusas, this event brings together the best of Latino culture in one colorful, joyful space. Expect live music, folkloric dancing, handmade artisan crafts and local Latino business owners sharing their heritage with pride. Come hungry and ready to dance. The celebration runs from noon to 8 p.m.

—Nati Feliciano-Soto, Editorial Intern

As if a visit to the zoo weren’t already awesome, the Metro Richmond Zoo is hosting the 10th biannual Run Wild Races on May 3, fostering animal awareness and raising funds for wildlife conservation. All ages are welcome, and participants can choose from the Mini Mile race; the 5K traversing all types of terrain; or the Wild Ninja course, an untimed challenge featuring over 40 survival-inspired obstacles. After crossing the finish line, competitors can visit the zoo free of charge for the day. Registration starts at $42, and the first event begins at 8 a.m.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

One of the biggest art events of the year, Arts in the Park returns to the Carillon in Byrd Park May 3-4. The showcase features over 350 creatives exhibiting and selling their work, including paintings, photography, ceramics, metal pieces, woodworking, jewelry, and leather and fiber arts. Admission is free, and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

—Mary Margaret Clouse, Editorial Intern

In case you missed it, Richmond has an official city flower — the iris, declared more than a century ago and currently back in bloom in the region. The Central Virginia Iris Society is well aware of the flower’s charms and will share them with visitors to this weekend’s iris show and sale at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The event, held May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will put petals on display from growers in the area in the garden’s Robins Room and Robins Visitor Center Atrium; admission is free.—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

The Runway 2 Life Gala Fundraiser, supporting the nonprofit’s mission of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, is hosted at the Petersburg Public Library Conference & Event Center May 1.

Gallery5 celebrates 20 years of WRIR 97.3 with a block party May 2.

Friday Cheers kicks off its 40th season with Jack Wharff & The Tobacco Flatts and Chaparelle May 2.

Richmond’s inaugural Pickle Ball Festival features live music, food trucks, vendors and a tour of Performance Pickleball at Regency mall May 3.

The 14th Richmond Bluegrass Jam showcases nearly 20 Americana bands on multiple stages at American Legion Post 354 in Midlothian May 3.

The Shady Grove Coffeehouse closes out its 23rd season with a performance from renowned folk duo Robin and Linda Williams May 3.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.