River City Roundup

As April gives way to the month of May, this week marks the grand reopening of Maymont’s Virginia Wildlife Trail. Other happenings in the days ahead include the 55th Arts in the Park, a creepy-cool live music performance and a pickin’ good time at the Richmond Bluegrass Jam. Enjoy!

Quirky Carytown nightclub Révéler welcomes The Embalmers for a Halfway to Halloween show on Friday, May 1. The Richmond-based band combines surf rock and a vibe inspired by classic horror films to create a unique experience. Donning sunglasses and red fez hats, the ensemble brings tunes by Led Zeppelin, The Cure, the Dead Kennedys and even the Spice Girls to life onstage. Take a seat and immerse yourself in the music while sipping on Révéler’s menu of libations. Preshow specials run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. before the performance starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.50.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

Take a walk on the wild side during Maymont’s Virginia Wildlife Trail Grrrrand Reopening on Saturday, May 2. After a two-year renovation, the newly refurbished trail will reopen to the community with festivities for the whole family. The event, part of Maymont’s celebrations of 100 years as a public space, showcases the 40-acre valley on the estate that is home to the Wildlife Trail and its native residents, including bears, Finnley the fox, porcupines and a coyote. Enjoy games, crafts, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and wildlife handler talks and presentations. The trail will be accessible from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all three Maymont entrances will be open for the occasion. Admission is free, including entrance to The Robins Nature Center.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

Stamp your feet and break out the banjos for the 15th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam, May 2 at American Legion Post 354 in Midlothian. The festival features three stages along the banks of the James River, and performers include the Garden Variety String Band (pictured above), Cary Street Ramblers, Graham Stone and many more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is free; donations are encouraged to support Richmond Fisher House and Liberation Veteran Services, which provide housing and aid for members of the military, veterans and their families.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The 55th annual Arts in the Park blossoms as a local rite of spring, on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carillon in Byrd Park. The free event involves more than 400 makers from across the country, selling original works including paintings, ceramics, sculpture, clothing and furnishings. Food vendors offer refreshment for eventgoers navigating the booths, and a free shuttle is available from nearby City Stadium, located off the Downtown Expressway. The rain-or-shine festival is a production of the Carillon Civic Association.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.