River City Roundup

Tomorrow, we recognize Earth Day, celebrating our planet and shining a light on environmental concerns. Head to Richmond’s Shop Two Three to make planet-friendly prints and read on for volunteer opportunities, festivals and awareness activities. Other terrestrial events in the days ahead include a discussion on AI, a visit from “Whose Live Anyway?” and the return of RVA Fashion Week. Enjoy!

Celebrate the planet at Shop Two Three, the retail space for nonprofit arts center Studio Two Three, on Tuesday, April 22. The Earth Day Screen Print Drop-in workshop offers the opportunity to print Earth Day-related designs on T-shirts, tote bags, paper and more. For extra sustainability points, bring your own clothing or textile goods to add new life to old items. Artists Maggie Yokley and Cam Johnson will lead the class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the workshop fee is $25.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Artificial intelligence is here and changing the culture, and if you’re a storyteller or artist with AI on your mind, you can participate in discussions during two free sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The Belltower Pictures event at the Robinson Theater Community Arts Center is “Muse + Machine: Exploring the Intersection of AI and Human Creativity.” The two panels of people discussing the subject will be moderated by “The Good Road” docuseries co-producer Craig Martin (author of “1.0 Commandments: Home Is in My Head”) and Richmond International Film Festival founder Heather Waters.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Catch RVA Fashion Week’s penultimate show, “Unscripted: A Defiant Expression of Avant Garde Fashion,” on Saturday, April 26, at Deco at CNB Apartments. The show will feature a range of designers, including MADKAT, N5 Couture and Suit Brother. Their creative collections highlight a variety of shapes and structures. The show runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and tickets start at $30. Additional RVA Fashion Week programming, April 22-27, includes Wellness Wednesday, a showcase of archived urban clothing and the “Off Grid: The Streetwear Revolution” runway show.

—Mary Margaret Clouse, Editorial Intern

I am endlessly amazed by improv comedy, and I think my interest originated with watching hours and hours of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” as a teen. As if the universe heard my pleas, the “Whose Live Anyway?” tour will be visiting the Dominion Energy Center on Sunday, April 27, featuring cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, crafting hilarious scenes and songs for a live audience. And live audience is key — at various points during the 90-minute show, attendees will be asked to participate. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $75.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

