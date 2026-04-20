River City Roundup

Though Earth Day is officially recognized on April 22, there are many planet-friendly pursuits in the days ahead, listed below. Other earthly offerings to experience this week include Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers, a rare art exhibition at the VMFA, a chance to ease on down the road to the Altria Theater and the latest edition of Richmond Restaurant Week. Enjoy!

This week, you can make a meaningful contribution to the fight against hunger simply by dining out. Richmond Restaurant Week returns April 20-26, offering the opportunity to enjoy great food while supporting local hunger-relief nonprofit Feed More. During the event, a wide variety of participating restaurants — including Alewife, Julep’s, Southern Kitchen and many more — will serve specially curated three-course meals priced at $42.26, with $5.26 from each purchase benefiting Feed More.

—Karissa Lohmeyer, Editorial Intern

Take a trip along the yellow brick road when “The Wiz” stops at the Altria Theater April 21-26 as part of the Broadway in Richmond 2025-26 season. The musical’s score blends soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk within a retelling of L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Incorporating African American culture adds a twist to the classic tale, a treatment that has been inspiring audiences since it debuted on Broadway in 1975. The local performances are a part of the Tony Award-winning show’s first national tour in 40 years, and its vivid colors, extravagant costumes and modern dance numbers are sure to keep audiences of all ages entertained. Tickets start at $41.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

Don your favorite rainbow accessory and head to City Stadium on Saturday, April 25, for Pride Night with the Richmond Kickers. The USL League One soccer team is partnering with Virginia Pride to host happy hour specials, a Hardywood Park Craft Brewery prize pack raffle for fans 21 and older, and Pride flag giveaways. During the special event, the Kickers will be celebrating diversity on and off the field as they take on the Charlotte Independence, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20, and a portion of proceeds benefits Virginia Pride.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

An exhibit of work by painter, civil rights activist, teacher and cultural pioneer Mary Lovelace O'Neal, whose career spans more than 60 years, is on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts through Aug. 2. The works of O’Neal’s “Blacker Than a Hundred Midnights Down in a Cypress Swamp” haven’t been displayed together since 1979. This will also be the final show inside the VMFA’s 21st-Century Art Gallery before it closes for the museum’s expansion project. Mark your calendars for a talk this summer featuring O’Neal, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16 (tickets are $8). Admission to the exhibition is free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, RavenCon brings authors and science fiction fans to the Virginia Crossings Hotel & Conference Center April 24-26.

The 22nd annual Ashland Train Day rolls into the Center of the Universe April 25.

The Richmond Animation Festival presents a Shorts Program at Studio Two Three on April 25 and a screening of “Boys Go to Jupiter” at The Byrd Theatre on April 26.

A solo exhibition by Raleigh Powell, on view at the Richmond Public Library’s Main Branch through April 28, features photographs of Soviet Russia.

Witness “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s November Theatre through May 3.

Love Your Mother

Pocahontas State Park hosts Earth Week Projects April 20-26, offering volunteer opportunities including trail work and litter cleanup.

The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works and Office of Sustainability present Earth Day at Main Street Station April 21.

Historic Garden Week continues at green spaces across the region and the commonwealth through April 25.

In recognition of Earth Week at Virginia State Parks, Powhatan State Park offers a ranger-led hike and an invasive plant species removal project April 25 and a foraging activity April 26.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts the Central Virginia Iris Society Show and Sale on April 26.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.