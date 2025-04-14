River City Roundup

The Easter Bunny comes to town this weekend, bringing egg-cellent entertainment to Maymont and Monument Avenue. Other events in the days ahead that will have the River City hoppin’ include Flying Squirrels baseball action, a look behind some famous paintings and a tasty documentary screening. Enjoy!

The second home stretch for the Richmond Flying Squirrels looks to be just as fun-packed as opening week, as they host the Chesapeake Baysox six times starting Tuesday, April 15, aka Jackie Robinson Day. On Thursday, April 17, grab a replica of The Diamond when the team celebrates the stadium’s 40th (and final) year. On Friday, April 18, the team’s luchador (Mexican wrestler) alter egos, the Ardillas Voladoras, return with a new look, and RVA Pro Wrestling matches follow the final out. Saturday’s nightcap features fireworks and Adaptive Abilities Night, with the help of Richmond’s Mission Gait Foundation, and the Easter Bunny joins the Sunday afternoon matchup. Tickets start at $13 per game.

On Wednesday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m., historian Richard Brookhiser discusses his biography “Glorious Lessons: John Trumbull, Painter of the American Revolution” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Trumbull witnessed history firsthand. His massive paintings are iconic — like the “Declaration of Independence” signing (above) and the British surrender at Yorktown — but these are 18th-century “based on actual events” adaptations. It’s complicated. Brookhiser gets into what “true-to-life” really means. Tickets are $38.

The story of the grande dame of Virginia cooking, Freetown native and culinary icon Edna Lewis, lives on. Earlier this year, local food historian Deb Freeman hit the road, visiting Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco to share “Finding Edna Lewis,” a VPM documentary chronicling Lewis’ journey and her imprint on the world of food. If you missed the sold-out Richmond premiere last month, the captivating film will be shown at The Library of Virginia during a free screening on April 17. Stick around for a panel discussion with Freeman, Edna Lewis’ niece Nina Williams-Mbengue, and chef and culinary historian Leni Sorensen of Virginia’s Indigo House.

For those looking to get outside this weekend, Maymont invites the Richmond community to dive into spring during Dominion Energy Family Easter on Saturday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event spans the estate’s 6-acre Carriage House Lawn and will offer crafts, activities, games, live entertainment and food trucks, plus the opportunity to meet baby farm animals and snap photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $5.

This Easter Sunday, I’m hoping to keep up the festive mood past my celebratory morning egg hunt and brunch. After some funding concerns earlier this year, Easter on Parade secured a new sponsor and will return to Monument Avenue between North Allen and Davis avenues. It offers an afternoon of family fun, rain or shine, with food and artisanal goods vendors, live music, and a bonnet contest for people and pets. Don your Sunday best or casual Easter outfits for this free event from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Richmond Fringe Festival concludes today, April 14, at Révéler with a presentation by the Silent Music Revival of the 1915 film “Alice in Wonderland.”

Broadway in Richmond brings “A Beautiful Noise,” the untold true story of Neil Diamond’s rise to fame, to the Altria Theater April 15-20.

The 1708 Gallery satellite exhibition “Do We Have the Courage?” showcases the contemporary works of Richmond artist Carl Patow at Linden Row Inn through May 31. Hear an artist talk at the inn April 16.

Eric Schindler Gallery’s “Dave Moore: Retrospective New Work” exhibition continues through April 17.

See the musical satire “Urinetown” at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts April 17-20.

