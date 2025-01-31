Still Buzzing

× Expand Yellowjackets (Photo by Anna Webber)

For the Yellowjackets, the veteran Los Angeles-based jazz quartet playing The Tin Pan on Feb. 6, change is constant. Since the 1970s, keyboardist and founding member Russell Ferrante has surrounded himself with players committed to sonic exploration.

The current lineup, with William Kennedy on drums, Bob Mintzer on saxophone and Dane Alderson on bass, has been in place since 2015, but the Yellowjackets haven’t stopped shape-shifting. The 2018 album “Raising Our Voice” included vocals from Brazilian singer Luciana Souza, and in 2020, the group shared “Jackets XL,” featuring orchestral accompaniment from Germany’s WDR Big Band.

“With each record, all four of us are on the hunt for new ways to put the notes together,” Mintzer said when the 2022 album “Parallel Motion” was released.

The Tin Pan show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $55.

eventbrite.com