Hear Them Roar

The days ahead recognize empowerment and achievement with observances of Women’s History Month, as well as International Women’s Day on March 8. Celebrate women’s accomplishments with this sampling of events that includes history, music, business and sports.

March 4

The Virginia Hip-Hop Foundation and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture present “Ladies First: Virginia Women in Hip-Hop.” This panel discussion will examine the impact of the commonwealth’s women hip-hop artists, who broke ground in a historically male-dominated genre. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the VMHC. Tickets are $12.

March 4-8

The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University women’s basketball teams battle for dominance on the court during the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship hosted at the Henrico Sports & Events Center. The 50th anniversary of the championship features a week of special events in addition to the matchups, including an International Women’s Day Brunch and a panel highlighting women in sports on March 7 ($55). Single-session tickets start at $22.

March 5

UR’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs present an International Women’s Day Celebration focusing on the theme “Give to Gain.” Open to UR students and the larger local business community, a speaker panel and networking reception explore collaboration and shared success for women. The 2026 keynote speaker is Kristen Cavallo, executive director of The Branch Museum of Design. The event begins at 4 p.m. in UR’s Jepson Alumni Center. Admission is free, but registration is required.

March 19

Opportunities for women in the 19th and 20th centuries were limited by societal and economic restraints. The Valentine tour “Women in the Wickham House” examines the lives of the women who inhabited it. The event also includes a discussion of new research that details the vastly different experiences between those who lived there and those who worked there. Admission is free.