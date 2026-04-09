Pack of Wolves

× Expand Photo illustration by Kaitlin Paige Longoria

5th Wall Theatre presents the regional premiere of “Wolf Play” by Hansol Jung April 16-May 9. The company’s 2025-26 season is about “fiercely imagined” stories that focus on self-actualization, with tales of navigating the extremes of family, culture and history.

“Wolf Play” follows a young boy, Jeenu, who is placed in a new home via an online message board. Sorting through abandonment issues and coping with a new environment, he views himself as a wolf. When Jeenu’s original adoptive father learns the boy’s new parents are lesbians, a custody battle ensues. The production tackles concepts of parenthood, identity and belonging.

Performances are hosted at 5th Wall’s The Basement. Tickets are $30.

5thwalltheatre.org