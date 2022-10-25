Outside the Lines

× Expand Photo courtesy ASM Global

Having long surpassed the run of its British forebear, the improvisational-comedy TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returned for its 19th season this month, but Richmonders can also see a version of the show, “Whose Live Anyway?,” in person on Oct. 30 at Dominion Energy Center.

Featuring comedians acting out — and sometimes singing about — often-outlandish scenarios based on suggestions from audience members, the touring show features “Whose Line” staples Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, as well as Joel Murray, whose roots in Chicago’s improv scene run deep; he also happens to be the youngest sibling of comedy icon Bill Murray.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 to $69.50.

dominionenergycenter.com