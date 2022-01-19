× Expand Photo courtesy The Last Podcast Network

Love learning about cults? How about vampires, werewolves or legendary hauntings? You’re in luck; “The Last Podcast on the Left” is coming to The National. Hosts of the weekly show Ben Kissel (Fox News writer), Marcus Parks (musician and writer) and actor Henry Zebrowski discuss all things horror, ranging from true crime to the paranormal and conspiracy theories. With well-researched topics and plenty of comic relief to combat the darkness of humanity, this live show is for those who have a dark sense of humor and an open mind.

Get weird with the trio on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 to $48.

thenationalva.com