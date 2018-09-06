Strut Your Stuff

× Expand Photo courtesy MP Presents

“War on the Catwalk” is a high-energy drag show featuring models from VH1’s reality show competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Hosted by Miz Cracker and Monet X Change, the show features model contestants Blair, Dusty, Vixen, Monique and Vanjie. Each brings an over-the-top fashion style and extravagant personality to the catwalk.

Audiences can expect fierce strutting, dancing, twirling and posing on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. at The National.

$39 to $55. 708 E. Broad St.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com