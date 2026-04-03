Veterans Affairs

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“War in Pieces,” an annual showcase of powerful one-act plays written by military veterans, is brought to the stage by the Mighty Pen Project in partnership with Firehouse Theatre and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Taking place April 10-19 at the Virginia War Memorial, this year’s productions touch on topics such as the Vietnam War and women who broke through the military’s gender barriers. The MPP is a free 12-week, university-level writing class that works with vets to turn their memories and experiences into written narratives. Four stories from the program have been professionally developed into plays.

“It’s really gratifying to see [the playwrights] on opening night, getting standing ovations, thinking, ‘Well, this is new,’” says David L. Robbins, author, creative writing professor and MPP founder.

Tickets are $35, $15 for students and active duty and military veterans.

firehousetheatre.org