Waiting on You

Remember that quirky indie movie “Waitress,” starring Keri Russell as an unhappily married server who tries to escape her small-town blues by entering a baking contest? In April 2016, the film was reformatted into a Broadway musical, with music and lyrics by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. “Waitress” comes to the Altria Theater from Feb. 12-17 as part of the Broadway in Richmond series and features two local actresses sharing the role of "Lulu." The play is the story of a woman reinventing herself in a way that New York critic Charles Isherwood says displays “a voice for the nascent, regenerating woman.”

