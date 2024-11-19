Generation War

× Expand The Vietnam War Medal of Honor (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

The Vietnam War ended nearly 50 years ago with the climactic fall of the capital, Saigon. Through 20 years of fighting, more than 230,000 Virginians served in the conflict and 1,490 of them died. The commonwealth is now home to 60,000 Vietnamese Americans. This tumultuous era is the subject of a retrospective exhibition, “Virginia & the Vietnam War,” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Nov. 23-July 6, 2025. The presentation includes oral histories collected by the museum and overviews of the war’s effects on the state’s political and cultural life.

The exhibition is included with museum admission ($8 to $12).

virginiahistory.org