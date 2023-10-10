Forging Forward

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Opera

The Virginia Opera marks a first in its 49-year history this fall by performing “Siegfried,” German composer Richard Wagner’s third of four “Ring” cycle epics. Artistic Director Adam Turner says the company began the series on the heels of the pandemic, initially performing at Topgolf.

“There’s a little bit of humor and wit [and] beautiful, lyrical music,” Turner says. “[It’s like] ‘Game of Thrones’ meets a Grimm’s fairy tale, meets crazy romantic music.”

Richmond resident Alicia Russell Tagert makes her Virginia Opera debut by portraying the character of the woodbird during the performances. English translations will be available via supertitles above the stage.

The Virginia Opera presents “Siegfried” at the Dominion Energy Center on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

vaopera.org