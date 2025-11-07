The Other Slipper

× Expand Lisa Marie Rogali stars in the Virginia Opera production of “Cinderella.” (Photo courtesy Virginia Opera)

You might not recognize composer Gioachino Rossini by name, but you’ve probably heard his racing “William Tell Overture.” Another notable work of his includes the opera “La Cenerentola,” a version of the “Cinderella” fairy tale. The Virginia Opera, along with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, brings this ebullient production to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Before the Sunday show, Associate Conductor and Chorus Master Brandon Eldredge will discuss the Rossini version versus the Disney interpretation. Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Adam Turner adds, “Following the performance on Sunday, only, there will be an opportunity for kids and families to meet and take a photo with the prince and princess [played by Lisa Marie Rogali, pictured above], who will be in their costumes.”

The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets are $19 to $168.

vaopera.org