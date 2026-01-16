Antiques for All

× Expand Kipton Currier (Photo by Double Image Studios)

East Coast Expositions’ Virginia Antiques Expo is set to make a captivating debut at the Old Dominion Building in the Richmond Raceway Complex. Browse antique and fine-art collectibles from across the globe amid music, magicians and other live entertainment. This celebration of history and culture through art presents opportunities to meet local artisans and antique dealers.

“There is something for everyone, of all generations,” says Kipton Currier, owner of East Coast Expositions. “We’re showcasing antiques with a local flavor.”

The show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. For those eager to shop before the doors open, a First Look Breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 23 offers a light breakfast and admission to all three days for $50. Single-day tickets are $15 ($20 at the door); three-day passes are $25.

eastcoastexpo.com