A Victor’s New Life

× Expand "Victor" cast members rehearse at the Dominion Energy Center. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Based on the story of former gang member Victor Torres, the dance drama "Victor" brings to the stage the hope, desperation and redemption of a young Puerto Rican man who overcame drug addiction to become the guiding force behind the Richmond-based New Life for Youth Ministries and New Life Outreach Church. Ana Ines King, artistic director of the Latin Ballet of Virginia, uses material from a feature-length film about his life to create a moving story underscored with upbeat music. She says the show is not about religion, but about people helping people.

“Victor” will be performed at the Grace Street Theater at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8, and 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

934 W. Grace St. $10 to $20.

804-356-3876 or latinballet.com