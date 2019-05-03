× Expand Fashion Sense Photo courtesy VCU Fashion

Fifty years ago, Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts hosted its first fashion show. The year was 1969 — there were around 1,200 students, and Theresa Pollak, the artist and educator who was instrumental in founding the school, had retired. Fast-forward to 2019: VCUarts now boasts approximately 3,000 students, and that’s only in Richmond; VCUarts Qatar in Doha, Qatar, enrolls an additional 339 art students. Students from both campuses present “Shimmer,” their annual juried fashion show at Main Street Station on May 8 at 7:30 p.m. If you can’t make it, the show will be livestreamed.

$60 to $100.

arts.vcu.edu