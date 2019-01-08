Outsider Looking In

× Expand Photo courtesy Vance Gilbert

If Joni Mitchell and Richie Havens had a love child, with Rodney Dangerfield as the midwife, the results might be something close to the great Vance Gilbert. Since the '80s, Gilbert has troubadoured across the world with sardonic songs about astrology, zombies, unrequited love and playing to a room of three in an unfamiliar town. And when he launches into a jazz standard like "Moonlight in Vermont," or an unexpected cover of a Hall & Oates song, he can take you places you didn't know you were going. But even if you don't like folk music played with jazz chords, you'll want to catch this Philly native for his uproarious stage patter.

Gilbert brings his unique artistry and audience rapport to the Shady Grove Coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

Adults $15 to $20, teens $7.50 to $10, children 12 and under free. 11105 Cauthorne Road.

shadygrovecoffeehouse.com