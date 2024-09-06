All Are Welcome

× Expand Photo courtesy VA PrideFest

“Love, joy, and acceptance” are why Richmonders love VA PrideFest, according to James Millner, the director of VA Pride at Diversity Richmond. “It’s an event at which everyone is welcome and can show up as their true, authentic selves, even if just for one day.”

The 2024 fest is relocating to The Training Center on Leigh, where, on Sept. 14, more than 130 vendors will offer food, drink, art and crafts. Enjoy family activities at the Allianz Youth Pride Pavilion. Entertainment will run on two stages including three headlining acts this year: dance music icons Crystal Waters and Robin S., plus New Orleans-based band Tank and The Bangas, whose unique sound blends styles including hip-hop, funk and R&B.

“We’ve never had a lineup like this,” Millner says.

PrideFest runs from noon to 8 p.m., and admission is free.

diversityrichmond.org/virginia-pride