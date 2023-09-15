Beaming With Pride

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Brown’s Island will be awash in a rainbow of color on Sept. 23 as thousands of people come together for VA PrideFest, the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ people in Virginia. The free event features national, regional and local entertainment on two stages; more than 120 vendors; food; drinks; and a Youth Pride Pavilion offering activities and experiences for all ages.

James Millner, director of event organizer Virginia Pride, says they’re constantly striving to grow and improve the festival to ensure it is a joyous and welcoming experience for all. “There is just this amazing sense of positivity, of acceptance, of feeling like you can be yourself in this space,” he says.

PrideFest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

vapride.org