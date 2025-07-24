Beyond Perspective

× 1 of 3 Expand “The Boundary” by Rachel Jump × 2 of 3 Expand “Dionisio” by Ivana Larrosa × 3 of 3 Expand “Our Lady of the Stones” by Lori Walsh van Wey Prev Next

“UnBound!” is the 14th annual exhibition by Candela Books + Gallery of compelling endeavors in contemporary photography running through Aug. 9 — and on Aug. 2, it’s a big, crazy party, too. Gallery founder Gordon Stettinius launched “UnBound!” as an invitational, entrance fee-free presentation of today’s art photographers and to create a collection that will ultimately be picked up by an institution.

The exhibition presents more than 50 works encompassing a wide range of concepts and interpretations of the photographic medium. Many of the pieces are for sale.

This year, the gala, a cross between a prom and a happening, is Shakespearean-themed as “A Midsummer Night’s Fever Dream,” which the gallery describes as “groovy medieval whimsy.”

Gala tickets are $75 each or $125 for a pair.

candelagallery.com