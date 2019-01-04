Prolific Prog Rockers

× Expand Photo courtesy Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee has been compared to jam bands such as Phish and Widespread Panic, but that's just because this kaleidoscopic Indiana-based group — a hard-touring lot who've been winning over crowds since 1997 — likes to jam. But it would be difficult to play hacky sack to this rowdy music; a more adequate stylistic comparison would be to harder-edged progressive rock groups like King Crimson and everything-but-the-kitchen sink doodlers such as Frank Zappa, but without the artsy pretensions of the former or the juvenile body-function obsessions of the latter. And talk about working hard: UM released three studio albums and a live album — four albums! — in 2018 alone, including one called "It's Not Us" and another titled "It's You." Did I mention that the band is funny, too?

Umphrey's McGee brings its expansive outlook to The National Jan. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m.

$28 to $33. 708 E. Broad St.

thenationalva.com

An after-party for the concert will take place Jan. 11 at 11 p.m. at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St., featuring a performance from Doom Flamingo.