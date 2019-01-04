Prolific Prog Rockers

Umphrey's McGee brings its expansive outlook to The National

Umphrey's McGee has been compared to jam bands such as Phish and Widespread Panic, but that's just because this kaleidoscopic Indiana-based group — a hard-touring lot who've been winning over crowds since 1997 — likes to jam. But it would be difficult to play hacky sack to this rowdy music; a more adequate stylistic comparison would be to harder-edged progressive rock groups like King Crimson and everything-but-the-kitchen sink doodlers such as Frank Zappa, but without the artsy pretensions of the former or the juvenile body-function obsessions of the latter. And talk about working hard: UM released three studio albums and a live album — four albums! — in 2018 alone, including one called "It's Not Us" and another titled "It's You." Did I mention that the band is funny, too? 

Umphrey's McGee brings its expansive outlook to The National Jan. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m.

$28 to $33. 708 E. Broad St. 

thenationalva.com

An after-party for the concert will take place Jan. 11 at 11 p.m. at The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St., featuring a performance from Doom Flamingo.

