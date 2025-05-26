Dinos Among Us

× Expand Photo courtesy Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia’s “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibition features life-sized models of Southern Hemisphere dinosaurs from the Mesozoic Era, hands-on activities (including touching real fossils) and an augmented reality experience.

The exhibit is “a great example of how science is not static,” says Timshel Purdum, the museum’s deputy director of education. “What we know about dinosaurs has changed drastically in the short amount of time we’ve known they existed.”

“Ultimate Dinosaurs” runs May 31-Sept. 1. Tickets are $5, in addition to museum admission ($10 to $17.50).

smv.org